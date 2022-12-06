Wilderness Walk: Nobody panicked

During Sunday’s game against the Dallas Stars, the Minnesota Wild gave up four third-period goals that eventually forced overtime. But according to head coach Dean Evason from a recent post at The Athletic, there was no panic within the Wild’s lineup.

“It was calm. It was, honestly,” Evason said when explaining why he didn’t try to stop momentum himself. “We had a good discussion with the group after. A lot of coaching staffs would call a timeout at some point, and I guess if we didn’t (win) we might be second-guessed.

"But if our group wasn't going up and down the bench saying the right things and being calm — nobody's panicking, nobody's snapping, just saying all the right things, … they had (control). Obviously, (the Stars) pushed and we gave up a big lead. But did we quit? Did we shut it down? Did we stop playing? No. They just kept going about their business."