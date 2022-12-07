Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flames (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are doing pretty damn well recently and they are about to face the underperforming Calgary Flames tonight. Does this mean that they will fall victim to being the one that starts the opposing team’s hot streak? Or maybe the Flames will get stomped out by the Wild?

Wild at Flames

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

TV: SN, SN360, BSN, BSWIX

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Flames lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic — Kevin Rooney — Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Mackenzie Weegar — Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone

Dan Vladar

Jakob Markstrom

