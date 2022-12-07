Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flames (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are doing pretty damn well recently and they are about to face the underperforming Calgary Flames tonight. Does this mean that they will fall victim to being the one that starts the opposing team’s hot streak? Or maybe the Flames will get stomped out by the Wild?
Wild at Flames
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: SN, SN360, BSN, BSWIX
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Flames lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Kevin Rooney — Trevor Lewis
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Mackenzie Weegar — Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone
Dan Vladar
Jakob Markstrom
Join us in the comments down below!
Loading comments...