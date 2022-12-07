 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Flames (7:00 p.m.)

Hello Calgary.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: MAR 01 Flames at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are doing pretty damn well recently and they are about to face the underperforming Calgary Flames tonight. Does this mean that they will fall victim to being the one that starts the opposing team’s hot streak? Or maybe the Flames will get stomped out by the Wild?

Wild at Flames

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: SN, SN360, BSN, BSWIX
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Flames lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Dillon Dube — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Kevin Rooney — Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Mackenzie Weegar — Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov — Michael Stone

Dan Vladar
Jakob Markstrom

