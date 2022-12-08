Wilderness Walk: Kirill Kaprizov breaks more Wild records

Kirill Kaprizov. My word.

We can ignore the outcome of last night’s game entirely, and only focus on the groundbreaking play that Kaprizov treated us with. The Minnesota Wild’s superstar scored a goal in every one of his last seven games, and at least one point in his last 13 games. Those two numbers are new Wild franchise records, beating out the previous holders.

Kaprizov just took the sole ownership of the longest point and goal streak in franchise history #mnwild pic.twitter.com/2fQXim484p — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 8, 2022

Another record entry that has Kaprizov’s name on it and he more than deserves it.

That’s Wild

In other news, the 2023 World Junior Championships are starting later this month and some Wild prospects will be featured. [Hockey Wilderness]

Since his acquisition, Ryan Reaves’s presence on this team has been felt. Both with some points earned on the ice and some brutal hits handed out, but also with some off-ice personality and hanging out. [Hockey Wilderness]

Speaking of hanging out, the Wild had an incredible Amazing Race-themed event in Alberta to bond as a team and there’s some behind-the-scenes info. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...