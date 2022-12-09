Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are looking to replicate the dominant 5-3 win they had over the Edmonton Oilers when the team visited St. Paul last week.

Wild at Oilers

When: 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Rogers Place

TV: BSN, BSWI, SN1

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Brodin makes his triumphant return to the blue line and in exchange, Calen Addison will be a healthy scratch.

Projected Oilers lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kailer Yamamoto

Dylan Holloway — James Hamblin — Jesse Puljujarvi

Klim Kostin — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie

Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Join us in the comments down below!