Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are looking to replicate the dominant 5-3 win they had over the Edmonton Oilers when the team visited St. Paul last week.
Wild at Oilers
When: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Rogers Place
TV: BSN, BSWI, SN1
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Brodin makes his triumphant return to the blue line and in exchange, Calen Addison will be a healthy scratch.
Projected Oilers lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kailer Yamamoto
Dylan Holloway — James Hamblin — Jesse Puljujarvi
Klim Kostin — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie
Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard
Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner
