Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

Wild take on the north.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are looking to replicate the dominant 5-3 win they had over the Edmonton Oilers when the team visited St. Paul last week.

Wild at Oilers

When: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Rogers Place
TV: BSN, BSWI, SN1
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Brodin makes his triumphant return to the blue line and in exchange, Calen Addison will be a healthy scratch.

Projected Oilers lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kailer Yamamoto
Dylan Holloway — James Hamblin — Jesse Puljujarvi
Klim Kostin — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie
Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard

Jack Campbell
Stuart Skinner

Join us in the comments down below!

