Gamethread: Wild vs. Hurricanes (7:00 p.m.)

It’s the Minnesota Wild. It’s the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes playing a hockey game on Saturday night in St. Paul.

Wild vs. Hurricanes When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: BSN, BSSO Radio: KFAN 100.3

As mentioned in our preview for this slog, this game is going to be the Wild’s first big test in a while. The Winnipeg Jets will probably take offense to that, but they were in freefall before ending the Minnesota hotness by a score of 2-0. For tonight, the Hurricanes are a team that has been everyone’s favorite and cool pick to lift the Stanley Cup, but now it’s almost a foregone conclusion that they should be aiming for the championship and anything else is a disappointment.

Meanwhile, the Wild are kind of surprisingly still here over the season’s halfway point and fighting for the top spot in the conference. Will they be able to break the one-game losing streak and humble Carolina? We shall see.

Join us down below.