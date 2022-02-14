Wilderness Walk: Spurgeon compliments Brodin’s skill

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild have a couple of good defensemen and they love talking about each other. In a piece by The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus that combs through what some NHL players have to say about other players’ specific skills, our very own captain Jared Spurgeon talked at length about Jonas Brodin’s escapability. [The Athletic]
- Kevin Fiala had himself a game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and he wanted to let everyone know that the Wild should be considered among the league’s best. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Alex Goligoski was brought on for some veteran presence, but should the Wild even extend him? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Top trade target and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot has been placed on the Injured Reserve. Yikes. [Eyes on the Prize]
- Danny Briere was hired by the Philadelphia Flyers, and while his resume speaks for itself, it does feel like a very old-school management hiring of an ex-player. [Broad Street Hockey]
