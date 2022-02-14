 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Spurgeon compliments Brodin’s skill

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • The Minnesota Wild have a couple of good defensemen and they love talking about each other. In a piece by The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus that combs through what some NHL players have to say about other players’ specific skills, our very own captain Jared Spurgeon talked at length about Jonas Brodin’s escapability. [The Athletic]
  • Kevin Fiala had himself a game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and he wanted to let everyone know that the Wild should be considered among the league’s best. [Hockey Wilderness]
