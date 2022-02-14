Gamethread: Wild vs. Red Wings (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting one of the surprising stories of the season in the Detroit Red Wings. A team that was so forward with their rebuild and essentially getting rid of just about anyone over the age of 25 that wasn’t going to be a captain. Now, they’re still out of the playoffs but on a recent surge, winning four of their last six games.

Wild vs. Red Wings When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

Minnesota is still clearly the better team between the two, despite the Red Wings having some young rookies that will compete with each other for the Calder. That’s enough about the opposition though.

These two have not faced each other since the 2019-20 season, where the Wild took a 2-0-0 record by an aggregate score of 11-3, so yeah, they kicked their ass but that was also their tanking season so who truly knows how this one will go.

Matt Dumba is missing from the lineup after re-aggravating a lower-body injury, so Jordie Benn will make a return to the blue line. Kaapo Kahkonen gets the start.

