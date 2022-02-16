Gamethread: Wild at Jets (6:00 p.m.)

Just like any professional fight that left the majority of the audience unsatisfied, we’re getting a rematch. The Minnesota Wild are heading back up north to play the Winnipeg Jets, just two games removed from their last battle that left some players bloodied and bruised and one Marcus Foligno sitting out for two games after laying a vicious knee on Jets’ Adam Lowry.

Wild at Jets When: 6:00 p.m. CT Where: Canada Lift Centre TV: Bally Sports North, Sportsnet Radio: KFAN 100.3

Now, it’s a perfect time for Foligno to return and play in the same arena in front of the same fans against the same team.

It’s going to be an interesting one from puck drop, and despite some players and head coach Dean Evason trying to calm expectations for both teams falling into a line brawl before the final whistle even happens, Jordan Greenway is stoked for it.

“It’s going to be fun,’’ he said after practice earlier this week. “We owe ‘em, for sure, so better be ready.’’

Maybe we will get that after all.

