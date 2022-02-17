Wilderness Walk: Things are mysterious

That’s Wild
- Will the Minnesota Wild even make any trades before the March 21 trade deadline? No one knows right now, but GM Bill Guerin let some things slip earlier this week and his answers are saying that we should maybe expect a minor move, if that. [Hockey Wilderness]
- For the full interview with the Wild exec, here you go. [The Athletic]
- Against the Winnipeg Jets, the Wild lost 6-3 and it was kind of embarrassing, even if our favorite hockey club got the better numbers. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Revisiting the Victor Rask trade. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- One of the top trade targets this month is easily Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux, and according to some reports, his agent has been given the green light to talk to teams and figure out a deal. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal the other night, so let’s look back at some memorable ones from his time on the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Pensburgh]
Loading comments...