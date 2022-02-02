Wilderness Walk: Oh no, Dumba and Foligno

That’s Wild
- According to the Big Boss Dean Evason for the Minnesota Wild, Marcus Foligno and Matt Dumba are out temporarily with injuries. It’s a significant knock for a team that has depended on both players through various times this season, but they are set to just miss Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, so it isn’t so bad.
Marcus Foligno (upper-body injury) and Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) won’t play tomorrow at Chicago, #mnwild coach Dean Evason said.— Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) February 1, 2022
- In better news, the Wild signed Jordan Greenway to a three-year extension with a $3-million AAV cap hit. It kicks ass. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Does a trade for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, make any sense for the Wild at this time? [10K Rinks]
- Shayna Goldman analyzes the Wild, yet again. This time looking at some of the best lines in the NHL and a familiar all-situation two-way all-amazing forward line is on the list. GREEF Forever. [Sportsnet]
Off the trail...
- The NHL revised their COVID-19 protocol, and that means getting rid of daily testing of players and staff. [NBC Sports]
