Wilderness Walk: Oh no, Dumba and Foligno

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

That’s Wild

  • According to the Big Boss Dean Evason for the Minnesota Wild, Marcus Foligno and Matt Dumba are out temporarily with injuries. It’s a significant knock for a team that has depended on both players through various times this season, but they are set to just miss Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, so it isn’t so bad.
  • In better news, the Wild signed Jordan Greenway to a three-year extension with a $3-million AAV cap hit. It kicks ass. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Does a trade for Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, make any sense for the Wild at this time? [10K Rinks]
  • Shayna Goldman analyzes the Wild, yet again. This time looking at some of the best lines in the NHL and a familiar all-situation two-way all-amazing forward line is on the list. GREEF Forever. [Sportsnet]

Off the trail...

  • The NHL revised their COVID-19 protocol, and that means getting rid of daily testing of players and staff. [NBC Sports]

