Gamethread: Wild at Blackhawks (8:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are visiting the Chicago Blackhawks once again, just over a week since the two had a home-and-home with our favorite club earning the full four points by an aggregate score of 9-4. It’s clear that Minnesota is the better team when these two face-off, and hopefully we will see more of that tonight.

Wild vs. Blackhawks When: 8:30 p.m. CT Where: United Center TV: TNT Radio: KFAN 100.3

It’s a little bit of a late one, but it’s also a nationally-televised matchup. The Wild are blessing the entire country with the opportunity to watch them play hockey and beat up on a lesser opponent.

Marcus Foligno and Matt Dumba will not be in the lineup. The team is taking extra precaution when it comes to these two key players, as they are both just temporarily off the ice, but still, you can save it for the Hawks of all teams.

Luckily, Nico Sturm and Jon Merrill are back from their single-game absence on the COVID protocol list.

Maybe the lines will look something like this:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Duhaime

Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala

Dewar - Sturm - Rask

Brodin - Kulikov

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Merrill - Benn

Cam Talbot will get the start.