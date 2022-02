The Minnesota Wild are north of the border and facing at least one good offensive line with a couple good players sprinkled around the Edmonton Oilers lineup.

When: 7 p.m. CT Where: Rogers Place TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

Will Joel Eriksson Ek send Connor McDavid into an existential spiral again? Perhaps. But we all know with the Wild’s ability to rack up the goals and the Oilers having one of the worst defenses in the league, we might be burning some barns in Alberta.

Join us in the comments below.