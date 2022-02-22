Gamethread: Wild at Senators (6:00 p.m.)

Oh, here we go. The Minnesota Wild are back in action up north and they’re in the Other Nation’s capital facing the Ottawa Senators.

Wild at Senators When: 6 p.m. CT Where: Canadian Tire Centre TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

Minnesota is going to do everything in its power to prevent the Sens from being In Session, but they will have a little bit of trouble, even if Ottawa isn’t looking so hot in the standings. Young forwards like Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, and Josh Norris will always cause their fair share of chaos in the opponent’s zone, and Thomas Chabot will be leading it from the back and playing four-minute shifts.

Despite that, the Senators have still lost five of their last seven games, so...

Well, Mats Zuccarello will surely try to keep his multi-point game streak alive, as he has multiple points in the last four Wild games, and now his season total is at 52 in just 41 games. Wow.

