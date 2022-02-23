Wilderness Walk: Zuccarello should return in Toronto

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild lost a tight one to the Ottawa Senators by a score of 4-3, and it was kind of frustrating just how it took place. Check the recap. [Hockey Wilderness]
- One player that was absent in Ottawa is Mats Zuccarello, who was dealing with a lower-body injury. The good news is that head coach Dean Evason expects him to be back when they travel to the other side of Ontario to play the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"We foresee him playing in Toronto"— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 23, 2022
Coach Evason gives an update on Zuccy while talking with media after the loss tonight in Ottawa. Full comments » https://t.co/szeZl2Gzng pic.twitter.com/mtMV8GeoNL
- In his return to the lineup, Nick Bjugstad staked a claim to his original spot in the lineup. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
