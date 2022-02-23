 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Zuccarello should return in Toronto

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: FEB 18 Panthers at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

  • The Minnesota Wild lost a tight one to the Ottawa Senators by a score of 4-3, and it was kind of frustrating just how it took place. Check the recap. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • One player that was absent in Ottawa is Mats Zuccarello, who was dealing with a lower-body injury. The good news is that head coach Dean Evason expects him to be back when they travel to the other side of Ontario to play the Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • In his return to the lineup, Nick Bjugstad staked a claim to his original spot in the lineup. [10K Rinks]

  • Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton sat down with the folks over at Broad Street Hockey to talk about the importance of inclusion and diversity in hockey. [Broad Street Hockey]
  • For NHL goaltenders, stretching the body’s limits comes at a cost: ‘It’s not too natural’ [The Athletic]
  • Carly Jackson Had A Great Time Outdoors [Defector]

