Gamethread: Wild at Maple Leafs (6:00 p.m.)

Two top teams that have lost three of their last four face off as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Minnesota Wild.

Wild at Maple Leafs When: 6 p.m. CT Where: Scotiabank Arena TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

Toronto’s top line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting are always dangerous, though the rest of the Leafs offensive lineup has cooled a bit over the last month. John Tavares specifically has been snake bitten, though he has been generating more chances recently and could get hot at any moment.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin is on LTIR with a concussion, so the Wild may be able to take advantage of a defensive core in a little bit of flux. Though the Wild have a key defensive injury of their own to deal with, as Matt Dumba is still out with a lower-body injury and won’t join Minnesota until at least their road trip ends.

Mats Zuccarello is a game-time decision, but did practice over the last two days and is likely to go, while Jordan Greenway is out with an upper body injury and will be replaced on the third line by Nick Bjugstad, who has looked strong since returning from his own injury. Should Zuccarello be stratched before puck drop, Iowa Wild-er Mason Shaw will slot in.

In net will be a battle of backups as Kaapo Kahkonen takes on Petr Mrazek.

Join us in the comments down below.