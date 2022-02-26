Gamethread: Wild at Flames (9:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild have hitched their wagons outside of the Scotiabank Saddledome for some Saturday night action that will be a part of “Hockey Night in Canada,” as they face the surprisingly good Calgary Flames.

When: 9:00 p.m. CT Where: Scotiabank Saddledome TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

Jordan Greenway is in need of an MRI when the Wild return to Minnesota, so he will remain out of the lineup for tonight’s action, and the lineup should look the same as when they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Projected lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Fiala - Gaudreau - Boldy

Foligno - Eriksson Ek - Bjugstad

Sturm - Dewar - Duhaime

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Brodin - Kulikov

Merrill - Addison

Cam Talbot is your projected starter.

One thing to look out for is how the first line bounces back from an extremely mediocre performance in Toronto. The Flames are one of the best defensive teams in hockey right now, so maybe it’s not the most ideal team to face when you need to kickstart your offense, but they can at least try.

Hey, if the Vancouver Canucks of all teams can score seven goals against this teams, so can the Wild.

