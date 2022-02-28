 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Down in the dumps

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Wild v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and nothing is feeling that good. Marcus Foligno feels the same way and is hoping that he can lead the team out of this “funk” they are currently experiencing. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Kaapo Kahkonen and Cam Talbot have now split the last ten games exactly in half, and the latter is finding it kind of frustrating. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild still have a center problem. [10K Rinks]
  • GM Bill Guerin clearly cares about the chemistry between his players, but it isn’t specifically a reason to stand pat at the deadline. [10K Rinks]
  • Hours after GM Bill Guerin insisted ‘I like our team,’ Wild are ’embarrassed’ in Calgary. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...