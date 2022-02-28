Wilderness Walk: Down in the dumps

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and nothing is feeling that good. Marcus Foligno feels the same way and is hoping that he can lead the team out of this “funk” they are currently experiencing. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Kaapo Kahkonen and Cam Talbot have now split the last ten games exactly in half, and the latter is finding it kind of frustrating. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild still have a center problem. [10K Rinks]
- GM Bill Guerin clearly cares about the chemistry between his players, but it isn’t specifically a reason to stand pat at the deadline. [10K Rinks]
- Hours after GM Bill Guerin insisted ‘I like our team,’ Wild are ’embarrassed’ in Calgary. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- The Toronto Maple Leafs scored 10 against the Detroit Red Wings, but still have problems. [Defector]
- New Jersey Devils blueliner P.K. Subban got roasted by Chicago Blackhawks winger Brandon Hagel after a dangerous trip. [Yahoo Sports]
