Kaprizov looking forward to All-Star experience

Kirill Kaprizov is finally getting his chance to show off his abilities to the national audience. While anyone can tune into a Minnesota Wild game and see it first-hand, just how talented the 24-year-old is, he will be participating in his first NHL All-Star Weekend in the next couple of days.

Despite not knowing exactly how much involvement he will have in the skills competition or any of the extra activities the league put in place for the players outside of the game itself, Kaprizov is still looking forward to the weekend.

“I just think the whole experience will be amazing,” Kaprizov said through the team translator. “High-level hockey, very skilled hockey; it is going to be very fun and exciting to play, but overall, just excited about the whole experience. Everything is going to be pretty awesome.”

Will Kaprizov get his chance in the shot or pass accuracy competitions? Those have to be the ones most suitable, right?

Regardless of whatever we are treated to this weekend, it will be so nice to see Kaprizov among the league’s best after performing some incredible feats in just his short time in Minnesota. This team is completely different and he obviously has played a significant part, so let’s just celebrate the player and what he has achieved so far.

Oh yeah, Cam Talbot will be there as well.

Kaprizov also touched on his experience in his first year and a bit of playing in Minnesota and how he is acclimatizing to life over here.

“It’s definitely got a little bit easier — picking up the language, learning, and meeting new people,” Kaprizov said. “Going to cool places and people start recognizing me. It’s been a good experience and over time it’s gotten easier for sure.”

Get comfy Kirill, you will hopefully be here for a while and get to win a couple things along the way.

The NHL All-Star Weekend starts with the skills competition on Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, which is followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on the same network.