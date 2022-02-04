Kaprizov wears Ovechkin jersey during All-Star breakaway challenge

Kirill Kaprizov got to have a little fun during Friday’s All-Star Skills Competition. Not only was he experiencing his first weekend among the league’s best players, but he was given the spotlight and flexibility to get a little creative during the Breakaway Challenge during the night of events to show off the abilities of some hockey players.

With the Minnesota Wild winger up first, he went over to his countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov and unveiled the jersey of his idol, Alex Ovechkin.

The Ovechkin jersey isn’t even one of the better parts of this clip, but the fact that Kaprizov so casually skates by the interview, just giving them a simple smile as they were trying to ask him questions; and he just does his attempt right away on his off-hand attempt.

Well, what I’m sure the broadcaster was trying to say, is that Ovechkin, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID earlier this week and was unable to come to Las Vegas to have fun with his fellow elite players. And of course, this adds some extra hurt for Kaprizov, who missed the game earlier this season against Ovechkin and his Washington Capitals due to a short-term injury. The two just can’t seem to find time to face one another. It will happen eventually, but at least we get this little demonstration first.

Hopefully, this isn’t any kind of foreshadowing and just a simple tribute from a young player that looks up to one of the all-time greats.