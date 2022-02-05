Kaprizov, Talbot shine in All-Star Game

We finally got rewarded on the big stage. For the impressively successful season that the Minnesota Wild have earned so far, we got to see two key players get on the big stage and show off why exactly their team is currently one of the best in the league.

In the 3-on-3 format between each division, the Central were able to stave off an early exit by defeating the Atlantic by a score of 8-5. Kirill Kaprizov was able to earn two assists, including an absolutely insane play featuring an aggressive forecheck, an offensive-zone interception from Auston Matthews, and setting up Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex Debrincat.

Hand eye coordination to knock this pass out of the air is unreal from Kaprizov pic.twitter.com/xp4IyNoD08 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 5, 2022

A thing of beauty.

In total, Kaprizov was able to earn three assists through the two interdivisional “games.”

On the other side of the ice, goaltender Cam Talbot was certainly able to show off some saves that seemed very familiar to last season’s first round in the same building.

It is an All-Star Game after all, so his 16 saves on 22 shots isn’t something that instills the most confidence or a performance that you can even take anything from, but it was certainly fun!

Hopefully, we have many more mid-season entertainment features of Wild players like we did with Kaprizov and Talbot.