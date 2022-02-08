 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Some moves before Winnipeg

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

  • The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they have recalled defenseman Kevin Czuczman and forward Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL, while also placing Matt Dumba and Nick Bjugstad on the Injured Reserve. Meaning that those two players will not be taking the trip up to Winnipeg on Tuesday. Dumba’s injury is shorter-term (can see him returning for the next game) while Bjugstad is still out with that injured hand he suffered in practice.
