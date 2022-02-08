Wilderness Walk: Some moves before Winnipeg

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that they have recalled defenseman Kevin Czuczman and forward Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL, while also placing Matt Dumba and Nick Bjugstad on the Injured Reserve. Meaning that those two players will not be taking the trip up to Winnipeg on Tuesday. Dumba’s injury is shorter-term (can see him returning for the next game) while Bjugstad is still out with that injured hand he suffered in practice.
