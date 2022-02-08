 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Wild at Jets (7:00 p.m.)

They went north.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Winnipeg Jets v Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are reigniting their rivalry tonight, as the former is heading up to visit the latter for the first of their stretch of rescheduled games.

Wild at Jets

When: 7:00 p.m. CST

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: KFAN 100.3

The lineup is going to look something like this:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala
Duhaime - Sturm - Dewar

Goligoski - Spurgeon
Benn - Brodin
Merrill - Kulikov

Kaapo Kahkonen is going to get the start in between the pipes.

The roster is almost back to full health, as the team hopes that Matt Dumba can return to the blue line by the game against the Carolina Hurricanes this weekend at home. So we will most likely see a simple Benn-for-Dumba swap, as head coach Dean Evason keeps the chemistry with the pairings together.

Marcus Foligno makes his return and the team re-forms the two-way monster of a second line.

Let’s have some fun and comment.

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...