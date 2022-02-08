Gamethread: Wild at Jets (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are reigniting their rivalry tonight, as the former is heading up to visit the latter for the first of their stretch of rescheduled games.

Wild at Jets When: 7:00 p.m. CST Where: Canada Life Centre TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

The lineup is going to look something like this:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala

Duhaime - Sturm - Dewar

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Benn - Brodin

Merrill - Kulikov

Kaapo Kahkonen is going to get the start in between the pipes.

The roster is almost back to full health, as the team hopes that Matt Dumba can return to the blue line by the game against the Carolina Hurricanes this weekend at home. So we will most likely see a simple Benn-for-Dumba swap, as head coach Dean Evason keeps the chemistry with the pairings together.

Marcus Foligno makes his return and the team re-forms the two-way monster of a second line.

Let’s have some fun and comment.