Wilderness Walk: Ovechkin comments on Kaprizov tribute

That’s Wild
- Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov paid tribute to his idol, Washington Capitals winger and hockey legend Alex Ovechkin, during last weekend’s All-Star skills competition, so the elder veteran had a good laugh and response about the young star wearing his jersey.
Alex Ovechkin on Kirill Kaprizov's tribute to him during the breakaway challenge during All-Star Weekend:— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) February 8, 2022
"I think it's pretty cool. I think it was fun. I don't know why he don't get too many points. What is the referee doing out there?"
- In the latest Wild prospect report Young and Wild, we cover a couple of youngsters that are at different stages of their development but could see opportunities within the organization next season. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Can Matt Boldy make a push for the Calder Trophy? Well, some data sure thinks so, despite the lack of games played this season. [10K Rinks]
- The Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL right now, and they have a top-three prospect pool, according to The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler. Wow, imagine that. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- The NHL still has never had a woman GM. What needs to happen for that to change? [The Athletic]
- To Defend Their Gold, The Americans Need To Be Steady As Abby Roque. [Defector]
Loading comments...