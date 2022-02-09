 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Ovechkin comments on Kaprizov tribute

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov paid tribute to his idol, Washington Capitals winger and hockey legend Alex Ovechkin, during last weekend’s All-Star skills competition, so the elder veteran had a good laugh and response about the young star wearing his jersey.
  • In the latest Wild prospect report Young and Wild, we cover a couple of youngsters that are at different stages of their development but could see opportunities within the organization next season. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Can Matt Boldy make a push for the Calder Trophy? Well, some data sure thinks so, despite the lack of games played this season. [10K Rinks]
  • The Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL right now, and they have a top-three prospect pool, according to The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler. Wow, imagine that. [The Athletic]

  • The NHL still has never had a woman GM. What needs to happen for that to change? [The Athletic]
  • To Defend Their Gold, The Americans Need To Be Steady As Abby Roque. [Defector]

