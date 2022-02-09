Marcus Foligno getting suspension hearing for kneeing

Marcus Foligno went a little crazy last night, and because of his actions, he’s getting an in-depth hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety in the near future.

Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno will have a hearing for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 9, 2022

During the Minnesota Wild’s visit to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, there were physical battles everywhere on the ice. Most of them were respectful — in the normal hockey manner of not trying to actually hurt anyone — but Foligno crossed a line that isn’t normally crossed for him.

He just straight up kneed the head of Adam Lowry.

here it was pic.twitter.com/Pj1CYXYzEb — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) February 9, 2022

Yeah, that’s kind of bad Marcus.

The NHL’s decision to have a hearing that is not over video call or phone opens up the possibility of Foligno being suspended for more than five games. And even though the 30-year-old has always played on an edge, Foligno has never been suspended during his time in the NHL — he even narrowly avoided losing some games earlier this season for jumping off the bench to fight Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds.

I guess sometimes when you walk such a long tightrope of physicality all the damn time, you eventually slip.

The Wild are currently in their period of making up postponed games due to earlier COVID outbreaks and attendance restrictions; meaning that if Foligno is suspended for even just the next five games, he could be out until the Feb. 22 game against the Ottawa Senators — almost two full weeks from now.