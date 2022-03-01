Wilderness Walk: Jordie Benn loves Red Bull

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild have looked tired. Having lost their three last games, and now facing the same Calgary Flames team that dominated them in essentially every on-ice aspect on Wednesday, they need to find something to put a pep in their step. Well, defenseman Jordie Benn thinks he has the trick.
Jordie Benn on #mnwild fatigue: “Zero excuses. If you’re tired, drink a Red Bull.”— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 28, 2022
- Jared Spurgeon has continued to show us this season why he is considered (or why he should be considered) among the NHL’s best defensemen. [10K Rinks]
- Is Brett Kulak a solid option for the Wild’s defensive depth needs? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- An NHL Goalie’s Career Is Never Over ‘Til It’s Over [Defector]
- Jack Eichel was well worth the wait for the Vegas Golden Knights. [CBS Sports]
- Making the case for each Hart Trophy candidate. [Yahoo Sports]
- There are some encouraging signs coming from the Pittsburgh Penguins and what it means for their future playoff hopes. [Pensburgh]
Loading comments...