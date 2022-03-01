 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Wild vs. Flames (7:00 p.m.)

The rematch

By KyleHattrick
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Wild vs. Flames

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSWI, BSNX, SNW

Radio: KFAN 100.3

The Wild were embarrased in their first matchup of the back-to-back, but now back at home they’ll try to get back to their winning ways.

Check out Thomas’ preview here.

Join us in the comments below...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...