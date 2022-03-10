Wilderness Walk: Trade rumors starting to swirl

That’s Wild
- Oh golly, we’re under two weeks away from the NHL Trade Deadline and it’s time to get some silly trade rumors going. Will the Minnesota Wild trade everyone? Will we acquire one of the Big Rentals or go for a long-term move? Will Big Bill go absolutely buck wild? Who knows? Stay tuned for all the trade deadline coverage you can handle.
- Kevin Fiala has been red-hot and is showing why he is an elite offensive creator. [10K Rinks]
- The Wild got a very strong statement victory over the visiting New York Rangers and everyone kind of stepped up, showing more of their early-season colors than the past couple of months. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Before the game, you can tell the playoff stakes were truly high as the team continued to slump. [StarTribune]
Off the trail...
- Philadelphia Flyers’ Ivan Provorov has been very mediocre and as a No. 1 defenseman on a bad team, it just keeps on getting worse as they get more committed to him. [Broad Street Hockey]
- I Peeked Inside An Elite Athlete’s Head And It’s A Foreign Country In There [Defector]
