Matt Boldy just keeps on shining

Can we start talking about Matt Boldy being the second-best forward on this team yet?

Before you start throwing Swiss tomatoes, screaming at your screen, or doing anything of the sort, I will say that of course in the relatively small amount of time that the Minnesota Wild rookie has been in the NHL, he has never had an unimpressive game or a quiet performance — and most recently, he completely trucked over the Detroit Red Wings to earn the Wild a deserved two points with a gutsy 6-5 shootout win on Thursday.

And it all started just over a minute into the game after Boldy took advantage of a quick Wild counterattack with Kevin Fiala and potted in the game’s first goal.

that's rookie of the year matt boldy to (2) u pic.twitter.com/uC90eYwyH6 — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 11, 2022

I’m not sure there is a greater word to describe Boldy’s 25 games in the NHL this season than “poise.” He is a stoic offensive force every single time he touches the puck and can finish plays — converting scoring chances out of nowhere — as if he is a veteran that is 10 years older and has a couple rings on his fingers.

Like, come on! This kind of stuff is typical from your power forwards that are molded into the likes of Jarome Iginla; putting lines on his back and scoring goals from extremely tight areas on the ice. Boldy can do it everywhere.

matt boldy is the best player in the world pic.twitter.com/n6pZJJUaEG — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 11, 2022

It certainly helps having someone as offensively talented as Fiala next to you, but it all relies on Boldy’s ability to score and he can definitely do that.

And you know what else Boldy can do? Completely body a poor defender into oblivion and make their presence fairly null on the ice.

boldy gettin sassy on the forecheck pic.twitter.com/EbZpFfxQJc — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) March 11, 2022

I can go on and on about how damn impressive Boldy has been, but everyone knows that already. The dude has 11 goals and 23 points in his first 25 NHL games. Come! On!