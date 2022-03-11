Preview: Wild continue eastern stroll through Columbus

Just like the Minnesota Wild, we’ll keep the whole quick turnaround thing active and have you extremely prepared for tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wild at Blue Jackets When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Nationwide Arena

TV: BSN, BSOH, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Hell, let’s do some point form action.

The Wild just had a very gutsy win over the Detroit Red Wings last night, which saw players get bloody, Matt Boldy score two goals, and Minnesota edge out with a 6-5 shootout win. A game that should not have been that hard, but the rookies in Michigan made it so — but still, they got the two points.

With those two points, the Wild are now a little more comfortable in the standings. They are just two points behind the St. Louis Blues with a game in-hand, but still just one point north of the Nashville Predators and four points up on the Dallas Stars. It can get a little heated, but we’re seeing some players get their funk back.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo mentioned briefly in a response to a fan talking about Calen Addison, that his “gut feeling” is that the young blueliner will be making an appearance tonight, and it might be the veteran Alex Goligoski taking a seat up in the press box. This would be the first time Goligoski got a healthy scratch in quite a long time, but considering that he has been next to Jared Spurgeon the last few games and still not looking completely correct, he might need a rest.

Other than that and Kaapo Kahkonen probably getting the start, you can expect no other lineup changes (maybe).

Now on to the Blue Jackets, they are in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and most recently got completely dismantled by the New York Islanders to a tune of 6-0. They suck! Maybe the Wild will pot another couple of easy points.

Burning Questions

Can Kaapo Kahkonen come back from a disappointing performance and make the goaltending duel interesting again?

The goaltending has certainly been the Wild’s most significant problem this season. Both netminders are playing worse than expected and have certainly cost the whole team some points in the standings. Cam Talbot laid another egg in Detroit, saving just 29 of 34 shots on goal he faced — so if Kahkonen comes out in Columbus and steals the show, then I’m sure there will be chants to make him the full-time starter coming from the fan base here.

Will we get a sequel to The Boldy Fiala Show?

Matt Boldy and Kevin Fiala were something else last night. Boldy had the goals of a veteran with Fiala displaying his innate playmaking ability to set up the rookie. Just so damn wonderful, and I hope we can see it again in Ohio.