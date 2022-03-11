Gamethread: Wild at Blue Jackets (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are traveling around the eastern part of our country and their next stop is tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in some place called “Ohio.”

Wild at Blue Jackets When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Nationwide Arena

TV: BSN, BSOH, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Columbus have lost their last four games, so considering the fact that the Wild are finally finding some footing against the weaker competition after the terrible losing streak they experienced earlier, we might have a stupidly tight game.

Kaapo Kahkonen is officially getting the start, so he will look to get a good showing in considering the fact that Cam Talbot is kind of shitting the bed as of late.

Connor Dewar is taking Nico Sturm’s place in the lineup. Interesting!

Projected lineup for your Minnesota Wild:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Fiala - Gaudreau - Boldy

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Duhaime - Dewar - Bjugstad

Brodin - Dumba

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Merrill - Kulikov

Join us in the comments down below during the game!