Gamethread: Wild at Blue Jackets (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are traveling around the eastern part of our country and their next stop is tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in some place called “Ohio.”
Columbus have lost their last four games, so considering the fact that the Wild are finally finding some footing against the weaker competition after the terrible losing streak they experienced earlier, we might have a stupidly tight game.
Kaapo Kahkonen is officially getting the start, so he will look to get a good showing in considering the fact that Cam Talbot is kind of shitting the bed as of late.
Connor Dewar is taking Nico Sturm’s place in the lineup. Interesting!
Projected lineup for your Minnesota Wild:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Fiala - Gaudreau - Boldy
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Duhaime - Dewar - Bjugstad
Brodin - Dumba
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Merrill - Kulikov
Join us in the comments down below during the game!
Loading comments...