Gamethread: Wild at Blue Jackets (6:00 p.m.)

Start your weekend with a second half of a back-to-back.

By Thomas P. Williams
Columbus Blue Jackets v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are traveling around the eastern part of our country and their next stop is tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, in some place called “Ohio.”

Wild at Blue Jackets

When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Nationwide Arena
TV: BSN, BSOH, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Columbus have lost their last four games, so considering the fact that the Wild are finally finding some footing against the weaker competition after the terrible losing streak they experienced earlier, we might have a stupidly tight game.

Kaapo Kahkonen is officially getting the start, so he will look to get a good showing in considering the fact that Cam Talbot is kind of shitting the bed as of late.

Connor Dewar is taking Nico Sturm’s place in the lineup. Interesting!

Projected lineup for your Minnesota Wild:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Fiala - Gaudreau - Boldy
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Duhaime - Dewar - Bjugstad

Brodin - Dumba
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Merrill - Kulikov

Join us in the comments down below during the game!

