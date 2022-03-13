Gamethread: Wild vs. Predators (6:00 p.m.)

After we get all teary-eyed and heartfelt during the jersey retirement ceremony of our forever captain, Mikko Koivu, the Minnesota Wild have a very crucial game to play against the Nashville Predators.

Wild vs. Predators When: 5:00 p.m. CT (Koivu ceremony); 6:00 p.m. CT (Puck drop)

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSO

Radio: KFAN 100.3

The two points up for grabs can mean a lot for the seeding in the playoffs, or even if one of these teams will make it to the post-season in the end. Minnesota can use a very good offensive punch from their forwards after netting just two goals against a mediocre Columbus Blue Jackets team. And the Predators were having a solid winning streak going before losing 7-4 to the St. Louis Blues yesterday afternoon.

Will the Preds be too tired and too distracted by the Koivu fanfare to really get into this game, or will the Wild be too caught up in the moment and potentially have a mistaken-ridden hockey game against a tough opponent? It’s tough to say.

Join us down in the comments below!