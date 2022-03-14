Wilderness Walk: Mikko Koivu Forever

That’s Wild

Before the Minnesota Wild took on the Nashville Predators on Sunday, it was all about Mikko Koivu’s jersey retirement, and that was well deserved. It started with an incredible entrance by the man of the hour.

An entrance worthy of drawing out goosebumps. Koivu is in the house!#9forAllTime #mnwild pic.twitter.com/KcbqtCooOx — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 13, 2022

The cheers starter to smatter through the crowd that was present for the ceremony, even before Koivu got a word in.

So much love for Mikko Koivu being shown by the crowd#9forAllTime #mnwild pic.twitter.com/mONIztgii6 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 13, 2022

And he just had to show some appreciation for the State of Hockey, considering how much he means to us.

"There is only one state of hockey and you guys really are the best."



Mikko Koivu's speech has begun! #9forAllTime pic.twitter.com/KGCKJ2lSoi — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 13, 2022

Koivu then went on to thank all of his teammates and described how much he misses hanging out with them throughout gamedays.

"I appreciate so much all the lifelong friendships I made from this great sport and all the memories."



Mikko shouting out his former Minnesota teammates#9forAllTime pic.twitter.com/q8nNPAC29x — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 13, 2022

And then, with his family by his side, Koivu witnessed his no. 9 get lifted into the rafters of the Xcel Energy Center forever. No one will wear his jersey number again and he certainly deserves at least that.

It's up in the rafters forever! No. 9 will always be the number of Mikko Koivu!#9forAllTime #mnwild pic.twitter.com/HWdYhZOmXG — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 13, 2022

It’s okay to cry.