Wilderness Walk: Wild still buyers before trade deadline

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic - Practice Sessions &amp; Family Skate Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Despite their recent struggles, one reporter still believes that the Minnesota Wild will be hoping to buy at the trade deadline. Who will they acquire? It is still to be seen, but it certainly is going to be an interesting week. [The Athletic]
  • And speaking of struggles, on Sunday night it was one heck of a struggle against the Nashville Predators, as the Wild ruined Mikko Koivu Night and lost 6-2. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • ICYMI, if Bill Guerin decides to pull an unexpected 180 from being a buyer to a seller, they do have some pieces that they can shop around for future assets. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The time to play playoff hockey is right now for Minnesota. [10K Rinks]

