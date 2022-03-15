Wilderness Walk: Wild still buyers before trade deadline

That’s Wild
- Despite their recent struggles, one reporter still believes that the Minnesota Wild will be hoping to buy at the trade deadline. Who will they acquire? It is still to be seen, but it certainly is going to be an interesting week. [The Athletic]
- And speaking of struggles, on Sunday night it was one heck of a struggle against the Nashville Predators, as the Wild ruined Mikko Koivu Night and lost 6-2. [Hockey Wilderness]
- ICYMI, if Bill Guerin decides to pull an unexpected 180 from being a buyer to a seller, they do have some pieces that they can shop around for future assets. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The time to play playoff hockey is right now for Minnesota. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Is Claude Giroux to blame for the Philadelphia Flyers sucking for the past decade or so? Probably not, they should thank him for not letting them completely tank. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Death, Taxes, And Marie-Philip Poulin Crushing Americans [Defector]
