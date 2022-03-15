Wild acquire Tyson Jost from Avalanche for Nico Sturm

The Minnesota Wild might have temporarily solved their center problem.

On Tuesday afternoon, out of nowhere, the team announced that they have acquired centr Tyson Jost from the Colorado Avalanche for depth center Nico Sturm.

The #mnwild has acquired forward Tyson Jost (pronounced JOHST) from the @Avalanche in exchange for forward Nico Sturm. Jost has recorded 14 points (6-8=14) in 59 games this season with the Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/AQLYDZmBfA — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 15, 2022

Jost, 24, has fallen out of favor for the Avalanche. The former 10th overall pick was most recently playing bottom-six minutes, albeit on a very top-heavy Colorado team, and has seen his minutes decline over a full 60 seconds on average compared to last season. Through 59 games this season, Jost has six goals and 14 points.

The young left-handed centerman has one year remaining on his deal with a cap hit of $2.3 million.

Going the other way is the pending unrestricted free agent Nico Sturm and at 27 years of age, he just seemed to not make sense for the Wild to lock-up any further beyond this season. And considering that he was restricted to a fourth-line center role, this isn’t a significant blow at all for the Minnesota lineup.

More to come.