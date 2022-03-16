Wilderness Walk: Kirill is pissed about Wild struggles

That’s Wild
- After Tuesday’s practice, ahead of Wednesday’s game against the dangerous Boston Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov let it rip and told media just how pissed he was that the Minnesota Wild are struggling to get wins right now. [The Athletic]
- Yesterday, Billy Guerin and his crew acquired center/winger Tyson Jost from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Nico Sturm. It is sad to see Nico go, but the Wild are getting that cost certainty. [Hockey Wilderness]
- One reality television show brought a fan to the Wild (and to writing for this website). [Hockey Wilderness]
- Remembering the legend of Angry Mikko. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Read about the Colorado Avalanche side of the Tyson Jost trade. [Mile High Hockey]
- The Calgary Flames are “certainly looking to add” to their roster, and considering that they have overperformed initial expectations from before the season, maybe they should just go for it. [Sportsnet]
