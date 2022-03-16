 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Wild vs. Bruins (6:30 p.m.)

It’s big bad test tonight.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Boston Bruins Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are in the mushy middle, between wanting to be a solid team that is setting up for a deep playoff run, or one that will be out in the first round, again.

Tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins will be a massive test to determine which way we really think they will go, and it’s not just because the trade deadline is on Monday.

Wild vs. Bruins

When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: TNT
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Tyson Jost will be making his debut for his new club without even a full team practice under his belt, as Wednesday’s was just an optional skate. He will be going straight into now-Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm’s spot on the fourth line with Brandon Duhaime and Nick Bjugstad, as well as featuring on the penalty kill.

Projected lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Duhaime - TYSON JOST - Bjugstad

Goligoski - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Kulikov

Cam Talbot gets the start.

Let’s hope this one is enjoyable. Join us in the comments down below.

