Gamethread: Wild vs. Bruins (6:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are in the mushy middle, between wanting to be a solid team that is setting up for a deep playoff run, or one that will be out in the first round, again.
Tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins will be a massive test to determine which way we really think they will go, and it’s not just because the trade deadline is on Monday.
Tyson Jost will be making his debut for his new club without even a full team practice under his belt, as Wednesday’s was just an optional skate. He will be going straight into now-Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm’s spot on the fourth line with Brandon Duhaime and Nick Bjugstad, as well as featuring on the penalty kill.
Projected lineup:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Boldy - Gaudreau - Fiala
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Duhaime - TYSON JOST - Bjugstad
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Kulikov
Cam Talbot gets the start.
Let’s hope this one is enjoyable. Join us in the comments down below.
