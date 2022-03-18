Wilderness Walk: Guerin trusts his goaltending

“I still have confidence in these guys. I know the numbers aren’t telling me I should, but I do. I know the people. I know the character of these guys. And, I think if you ask them, they’re the first ones to tell you that they haven’t been playing as well as they can. And they’ll need to be better.

“And look it, we all know when we’re not at our best, right? We do need them to be better. We need a ton of guys on our team to be better. We haven’t been good enough for the last 15 games. I’m not into finger-pointing or blaming anybody. We all need to be better. I need to be better. I need to make sure that I’m helping the team as much as I can. The coaches need to be better. It’s just, that’s just the way it is. So I’m confident in the people. Their games can get better sure, but I love the character of those two guys.”