Gamethread: Wild vs. Blackhawks (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and GM Bill Guerin will either be incredibly busy or have a very relaxing weekend. There is no point in trying to predict what this team is going to do. Well, except that they have to play a hockey game this afternoon.

Wild vs. Blackhawks When: 1:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: BSN Radio: KFAN 100.3

With the Chicago Blackhawks visiting, it provides a little bit of an opportunity to pad some offensive stats and really get that tiresome powerplay running. The away team just traded one of the good, young players to the Tampa Bay Lightning yesterday, so at least there’s a positive sign before puck drop.

After we see this hour of action, we get to constantly refresh in hopes to get some transactions. The best time of year.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nick Bjugstad

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski—Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill—Dmitry Kulikov

Cam Talbot has earned the net.

Join us down in the comments below!