Wild acquire Nicolas Deslauriers from Ducks

After acquiring Tyson Jost for Nico Sturm earlier this week, the Minnesota Wild continued their transactions on Saturday after their win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to multiple reports, the Wild have acquired grinding fourth-line winger Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in 2023.

#mnwild acquiring Nicolas Deslauriers from #NHLDucks in exchange for a 3rd round pick. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 19, 2022

The 31-year-old is on the final year of a two-year deal that carries a $1-million AAV as its cap hit. This is simply a nothing move in terms of risking any form of future, but still gives the group a boost and is just a nice little rental to cause some disturbance in the playoffs.

Even Wild head coach Dean Evason is glad that he’s on his side now.

Evason confirms. “He’s been a pain in the butt to play against. Now he’ll be a #mnwild pain in the butt.” https://t.co/QXn4V0rBc9 — Jessi Pierce (@jessi_pierce) March 19, 2022

In the end, a 2023 third-round pick might seem like a steep price to pay for someone that will play around 12 minutes a night at most, but he will at least be entertaining and Marcus Foligno won’t need to be the only one that strikes fear into the heart of the opponent.

This is fun, let’s not try to get all twisted about it. Guerin has under 48 hours to make any more deals, and center prospect Jack McBain might be next.

In 61 games played this season, Deslauriers has five goals and 10 total points.