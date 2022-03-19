Wild, Blackhawks reportedly having conversation over Fleury trade

The main criticism during the Minnesota Wild’s stretch of losses a few weeks ago was the goaltending. Neither Kaapo Kahkonen or Cam Talbot could put in any solid performance and saw their save percentages shrink as they put more games under their belt. Well, now GM Bill Guerin might be addressing that issue, even if they have recently been able to string some wins together.

According to multiple reports, the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks — who just suffered a 3-1 loss in Minnesota — have had recent conversations regarding a trade of Hall-of-Fame-bound netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.

Not sure where this will go, but hearing CHI & MIN have had conversations about Marc-Andre Fleury. Something to keep an eye on. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 19, 2022

In addition to the report from Elliotte Friedman, The Athletic’s Michael Russo reports that Fleury is willing to waive his no-trade clause to come to Minnesota.

There have been no details confirming that this is a trade that is going to happen, or even if it is plausible, but clearly, the Wild want to make this season worth it for their players that have really outperformed any pre-season prediction for where they will finish. They have already made the Nico-Sturm-for-Tyson-Jost swap earlier, and have recently traded a draft pick for punishing winger Nicolas Deslauriers — they are certainly utilizing some of the available cap space.

The only issue would be that the Wild would be acquiring Fleury with the idea that he can return to last year’s performances, since he only has a .909 save percentage this season, and Minnesota’s current starter Cam Talbot, has a .907 save percentage. Depending on the cost — which has been reported as a first-round pick previously, but Guerin has said on multiple occasions that he will not be trading that pick — it would be a mighty big deal if Fleury doesn’t do a whole lot different than Talbot.

Something to watch out for, I guess.