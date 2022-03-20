Report: Wild trade Jack McBain to Coyotes

Jack McBain made it clear to the Minnesota Wild front office that he was not going to sign for the team, after seeing recent moves and not really a place for him down the middle of the forward lineup.

Well, with that in mind, his signing rights were shopped around the league and the landing place has been determined: The Arizona Coyotes. According to multiple reports, the return will be a second-round pick in 2022, originally owned by the Vancouver Canucks.

The 22-year-old just finished his senior year at Boston College, and being a third-round pick all the way back in 2018, was set to hit unrestricted free agency and would have the ability to sign with whatever team he wanted. While it would have been nice to have a 6-foot-3 center that has so far scored 19 goals in 24 games this season, getting a very solid pick that should be in the top-45 selections this summer in exchange for a player that was going to walk away for nothing on Aug. 15, is pretty savvy business from GM Bill Guerin.

Now, the Wild either have extra assets to make a trade to improve the team in the short-term, or to use the draft pick and bolster one of the league’s best prospect pools even further. Anyway, have fun in Arizona, Jack.