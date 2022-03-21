 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Trade deadline day

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild have been heavily enough involved in trade rumors around the deadline, but the latest is that they have had a conversation with the Chicago Blackhawks about a trade for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • And some of the rumors turned into actual trades over the weekend, as the Wild acquired gritty winger Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • With the Winnipeg Jets likely out of the playoffs, does a trade for center Paul Stastny make sense for the Wild? [10K Rinks]
  • ‘What skill set?’: Wild trade pickup Nicolas Deslauriers knows his role and is ready to play it [The Athletic]

