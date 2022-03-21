Wilderness Walk: Trade deadline day

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild have been heavily enough involved in trade rumors around the deadline, but the latest is that they have had a conversation with the Chicago Blackhawks about a trade for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. [Hockey Wilderness]
- And some of the rumors turned into actual trades over the weekend, as the Wild acquired gritty winger Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks. [Hockey Wilderness]
- With the Winnipeg Jets likely out of the playoffs, does a trade for center Paul Stastny make sense for the Wild? [10K Rinks]
- ‘What skill set?’: Wild trade pickup Nicolas Deslauriers knows his role and is ready to play it [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- Oh boy, were there a lot of trades over the weekend, notably, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken. [DJLR]
- The Philadelphia Flyers traded captain Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott was traded to the Vancouver Canucks. [PPP]
- And some other stuff happened as well, I guess...
