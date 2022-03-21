2022 NHL Trade Deadline Day Tracker

It’s the most wonderful time of year. The snow is melting, you can start to hear the birds chirping, and National Hockey League general managers are ready to go absolutely crazy in their attempt to win the Stanley Cup.

They have just until 2:00 p.m. CT today to make any trades that can either give them some future assets down the road, or a nice little player to have for a couple more months.

Will the Minnesota Wild make some more moves before the clock strikes two? They have already acquired forwards Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers, but have also reportedly been in deep conversations with the Chicago Blackhawks to acquire legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Currently, according to our friends at Draft Kings, the Wild’s odds at winning the Cup are at +2200 and are +1000 to be in the Final as the Western champion. Those aren’t terrible, so maybe they should push a little bit harder to make the team much better.

Whatever happens, we’ll keep you up to date with all the trades and transactions that happens today.

All trades will appear in the reverse order that they happened; the most recent trades will be at the top.

2021 NHL Trade Deadline Day, Baby

Ottawa Senators acquire F Zach Senyshyn from Boston Bruins

Well, this might just be a minor deal in the grand scheme of things. In exchange for Senyshyn and a fifth-rounder, the Senators gave the Bruins defenseman Josh Brown and a seventh. Just a bit swap of poorly performing NHL players and some late picks.

New York Rangers acquire D Justin Braun from Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers continue their sell-off, by trading defenseman Justin Braun to their divisional rival for a 2023 third-round pick. Just get anything you can, I guess.

Nashville Predators acquire D Alex Biega from Toronto Maple Leafs

Who?????? It’s for future considerations, so maybe they just like his name or something.

San Jose Sharks acquire G Kaapo Kahkonen from San Jose Sharks

This one hurts a little bit, but it was a necessary task with Fleury coming into the Minnesotan fold. Coming to the Wild is hard-nosed defender Jacob Middleton, someone that was certainly a target of the team already and now it is something that happened as a result of a trade that needed to happen.

MINNNESOTA WILD ACQUIRE G MARC-ANDRE FLEURY FROM CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

WE DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO ABOUT THIS. DETIALS HAVE NOT BEEN CONFIRMED, BUT IT IS FOR A SECOND-ROUND PICK THAT CAN BECOME A FIRST-ROUNDER IF MINNESOTA WINS TWO PLAYOFF ROUNDS.

Washington Capitals acquire F Marcus Johansson from Seattle Kraken

Are the Kraken going to have any players to finish the season with? Johansson returns to his former team in an attempt to bring some sense of glory. The full trade details have not been confirmed yet.

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire D Nathen Beaulieu from Winnipeg Jets

The Penguins are always just going to pull their magic when it comes to slow-moving defensemen, so maybe nabbing

Winnipeg Jets acquire F Mason Appleton from Seattle Kraken

The Kraken are continuing their fire sale — everything must go! — as they reunited the Jets with their solid bottom-six forward in Mason Appleton. The Jets gave up a 2023 fourth-round pick for this reunion, and that’s not a bad price as they try to battle their way back into a playoff spot.

Nashville Predators acquire D Jeremy Lauzon from Seattle Kraken

Lauzon has been one of the worst defensemen in the league this season when you look at some underlying numbers, but he makes next to nothing and his team has tons of control since he is just 23 years old. I guess that’s worth a second-round pick in Nashville’s eyes.

Dallas Stars acquire G Scott Wedgewood from Arizona Coyotes

Well, the goaltending market is pretty much dry. Wedgewood has passed through waivers multiple times, but I guess that means that the Stars want to trade a fourth-round pick that turns into a third-round pick if Dallas makes the playoffs. What a weird move, especially when you have Jake Oettinger and Braden Holtby as your tandem. Whatever.

Tampa Bay Lightning acquire F Nick Paul from Ottawa Senators

The Lightning got another typical gritty and defensive bottom-six forward from the Senators in exchange for young winger Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-rounder. Joseph has excellent offensive skills, but just wasn’t given enough space on the Lightning forward lines that are home to multiple future Hall-of-Famers. Now, he gets to spread his wings in Ottawa and Sens GM Pierre Dorion hopes it works out after having a tough negotiation with the pending free agent Paul.

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire D Mark Giordano, F Colin Blackwell from Seattle Kraken

Late last night, Toronto secured their blue line by adding the 2019 Norris Trophy winner and gave a little jolt of pest to their forward group by adding Colin Blackwell from Seattle. All it cost them was their 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick. Not bad!