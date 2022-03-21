Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury from Chicago

Well, Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin clearly thinks that his goaltending tandem isn’t good enough. According to multiple reports, the Wild are acquiring future Hall-of-Fame netminder Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks.

BREAKING: Hearing #Blackhawks are trading Marc-Andre Fleury to #mnwild. Sounds like conditional 2nd round pick that can become a 1st for CHI.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

Per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the package will include a conditional second-round pick that can become a first-rounder in the future. Normally, these types of conditions are met if the team acquiring the player reaches a certain round of the playoffs. One best guess would be if the Wild somehow make the Western Conference Finals, that Chicago would be sent their 2022 first-round pick.

...And as I was typing this, the conditions were made public.

Fleury conditions: 2nd round pick becomes a 1st for #Blackhawks if MIN reaches Western Conference Final and Fleury accounts for 4 wins or more in first two rounds. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

Fleury is a pending unrestricted free agent and has won three Stanley Cups, all with the Pittsburgh Penguins. On the defensively-terrible Blackhawks team this season, the 37-year-old has earned a .908 save percentage and a 2.95 goals against average.

There will be more to come.

UPDATE:

This is now official, with the full trade being Fleury for the conditional second-round pick that will turn into a first-rounder if the Wild win two playoff rounds and the new goaltender earns four wins in the post-season.