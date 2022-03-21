 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: Wild vs. Golden Knights (7:00 p.m.)

It’s the first game after the Wild made a flurry of moves.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Seven Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild were at the center of attention during the NHL Trade Deadline today, by acquiring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and also adding defenseman Jacob Middleton in exchange for Kaapo Kahkonen. It was certainly a lot of moves, but we do have a hockey game to still watch, as the Wild face the struggling Vegas Golden Knights tonight.

Wild vs. Golden Knights

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, TVAS, BSWI, AATSN-RM
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Middleton is still making his way over from the San Jose Sharks, but Fleury was able to take Wild owner Craig Leipold’s private jet to St. Paul and is sitting on the bench as the backup. At least we’ll get a first real-life look at the legendary netminder in Minnesota colors.

But hey! Nicolas Deslauriers will be making his Wild debut tonight.

Projected lineup:

Kaprizov—Hartman—Zuccarello
Greenway—Eriksson Ek—Foligno
Fiala—Gaudreau—Boldy
Duhaime—Jost—Deslauriers

Brodin—Dumba
Goligoski—Spurgeon
Merrill—Kulikov

Obviously, Cam Talbot has the start in between the pipes tonight.

Join us in the comments down below as the game goes on!

