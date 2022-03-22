 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Fleury’s former teammates praise goaltender’s light spirit

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Colorado Avalanche v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Four Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild acquired one of the best goaltenders in the modern era before the NHL Trade Deadline yesterday in Marc-Andre Fleury, and also one of the biggest pranksters in the league. From The Athletic’s Michael Russo, former teammate Jonathan Marchessault really wants everyone on Fleury’s new team to keep an eye out. [The Athletic]

“Heads up for everybody in the locker room, they don’t know what they’re in for. They’re going to start missing a few laces in their skates and probably experience a few other pranks around the room.

“And he’s sneaky about it. He denies it ‘til he dies. So … good luck with that.”

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...