Wilderness Walk: Fleury’s former teammates praise goaltender’s light spirit

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild acquired one of the best goaltenders in the modern era before the NHL Trade Deadline yesterday in Marc-Andre Fleury, and also one of the biggest pranksters in the league. From The Athletic’s Michael Russo, former teammate Jonathan Marchessault really wants everyone on Fleury’s new team to keep an eye out. [The Athletic]
“Heads up for everybody in the locker room, they don’t know what they’re in for. They’re going to start missing a few laces in their skates and probably experience a few other pranks around the room.
“And he’s sneaky about it. He denies it ‘til he dies. So … good luck with that.”
- And of course, here’s the full details on the Fleury trade, coming from the Chicago Blackhawks. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Of course, the Wild couldn’t have three goaltenders awkwardly fight for the net, so they dealt young netminder Kaapo Kahkonen to the San Jose Sharks for bruising defender Jacob Middleton. [Hockey Wilderness]
- For their third and final move of the day, the Wild sent Victor Rask to the Seattle Kraken for future considerations. The end of an era. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- Well, yesterday was certainly a busy day and one of the biggest moves was the Colorado Avalanche acquiring winger Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens. [Mile High Hockey]
- The winners and losers of the trade deadline. [Yahoo Sports]
