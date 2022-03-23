 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Team excited with trade deadline additions

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • The Minnesota Wild made six total trades around the trade deadline, and the team seems to be excited that GM Bill Guerin is adding to this roster. Especially Marcus Foligno, as he told media earlier this week. [The Athletic]

“Just adding some guys that can play that rough-and-tough style but play the right way is what Billy’s doing here, and we’re ready for it,” Foligno said. “We understand the grind, having gone through it last year, so it’s nice to see our team molded for it. You have guys that can play through the pressure of the playoffs or the pressure of the grind.

“It’s nice to see our team kind of getting its swagger back. We’re excited just to know that we can do something in this playoffs if we get in and that’s what we want. We want to have a chance to win the Stanley Cup, and Billy’s bringing in guys. That means we’re doing something right.

“To have Billy trust us and believe in us and make the trades he made, it’s exciting. We want to go for a long one.”

  • We went trade-by-trade and looked at how the Wild fared in each deadline move. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Marc-Andre Fleury visited St. Paul just last week, so he got a brief taste of what it would be like to play here, and he cited that as one of the reasons he waived his contract clause to have the trade go through. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Kaapo Kahkonen had to be moved out to coordinate the Fleury trade, but did this team trade the wrong netminder? [10K Rinks]

