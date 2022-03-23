Wilderness Walk: Team excited with trade deadline additions

“Just adding some guys that can play that rough-and-tough style but play the right way is what Billy’s doing here, and we’re ready for it,” Foligno said. “We understand the grind, having gone through it last year, so it’s nice to see our team molded for it. You have guys that can play through the pressure of the playoffs or the pressure of the grind.

“It’s nice to see our team kind of getting its swagger back. We’re excited just to know that we can do something in this playoffs if we get in and that’s what we want. We want to have a chance to win the Stanley Cup, and Billy’s bringing in guys. That means we’re doing something right.

“To have Billy trust us and believe in us and make the trades he made, it’s exciting. We want to go for a long one.”