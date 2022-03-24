Wilderness Walk: Big, tough, team

That’s Wild
- Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason just needed to see video of Jacob Middleton to then thrust him on the team’s top pairing with Jared Spurgeon. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The transactions are still coming after the NHL Trade Deadline, as the Wild announced that they have signed forward prospect Vladislav Firstov to his entry-level contract, and the 20-year-old will report to AHL Iowa on an amateur try-out for the rest of the year. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Having Marc-Andre Fleury on this team is special, but for Kevin Fiala, it’s a dream come true getting to play with one of his childhood idols. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild must fix their power play before even thinking about the playoffs. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Get out of Moritz Seider’s way. [Defector]
- Just two days after the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek cleared waivers and was seemingly going nowhere near the NHL team, he started for the team last night. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...