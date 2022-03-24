 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Big, tough, team

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Vegas Golden Knights v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason just needed to see video of Jacob Middleton to then thrust him on the team’s top pairing with Jared Spurgeon. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The transactions are still coming after the NHL Trade Deadline, as the Wild announced that they have signed forward prospect Vladislav Firstov to his entry-level contract, and the 20-year-old will report to AHL Iowa on an amateur try-out for the rest of the year. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Having Marc-Andre Fleury on this team is special, but for Kevin Fiala, it’s a dream come true getting to play with one of his childhood idols. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild must fix their power play before even thinking about the playoffs. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Get out of Moritz Seider’s way. [Defector]
  • Just two days after the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek cleared waivers and was seemingly going nowhere near the NHL team, he started for the team last night. [Sportsnet]

