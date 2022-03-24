Gamethread: Wild vs. Canucks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are not only playing a game tonight against the Vancouver Canucks, but we have a cool debut coming in the form of defenseman Jacob Middleton.

Wild vs. Canucks When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: BSN Radio: KFAN 100.3

Not only will Middleton play tonight but he’s going to be next to captain Jared Spurgeon at even strength, which is a mighty big compliment for the 26-year-old blueliner. And it has been repeated ad nauseam at this point, but it is interesting that he has played so much of his time in the NHL next to Erik Karlsson or Brent Burns; so there appears to be a natural fit next to Spurgeon.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill—Alex Goligoski

Cam Talbot will be starting in between the pipes tonight, and we will have to wait until Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets for Marc-André Fleury’s Minnesota debut because the new netminder went back home to Chicago to pack earlier.

Join us in the comments down below!