Gamethread: Wild vs. Blue Jackets (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are suiting up against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first half of a weekend back-to-back.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KFAN 100.3

It also just so happens to be the debut of Marc-Andre Fleury, the legendary goaltender that the Wild traded for at the NHL Trade Deadline. Dmitry Kulikov will be playing in place of Jon Merrill, after the former was a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks. With the addition of Jacob Middleton at the deadline as well, this has created a little bit of a shift on the blue line that will get sorted before the post-season.

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno

Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers

Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba

Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon

Dmitry Kulikov—Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury is in net for your Minnesota Wild.

Projected Blue Jackets lineup:

Gustav Nyquist—Jack Roslivic—Patrik Laine

Jakub Voracek—Cole Sillinger—Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eric Robinson—Sean Kuraly—Justin Danforth

Emil Bemstrom—Brendan Gaunce—Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski—Andrew Peeke

Vladislav Gavrikov—Jake Bean

Dean Kukan—Adam Boqvist

Elvis Merzlikins will be starting for Columbus.

