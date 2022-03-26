Gamethread: Wild vs. Blue Jackets (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are suiting up against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first half of a weekend back-to-back.
It also just so happens to be the debut of Marc-Andre Fleury, the legendary goaltender that the Wild traded for at the NHL Trade Deadline. Dmitry Kulikov will be playing in place of Jon Merrill, after the former was a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks. With the addition of Jacob Middleton at the deadline as well, this has created a little bit of a shift on the blue line that will get sorted before the post-season.
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov—Ryan Hartman—Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala—Frederick Gaudreau—Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway—Joel Eriksson Ek—Marcus Foligno
Brandon Duhaime—Tyson Jost—Nicolas Deslauriers
Jonas Brodin—Matt Dumba
Jacob Middleton—Jared Spurgeon
Dmitry Kulikov—Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury is in net for your Minnesota Wild.
Projected Blue Jackets lineup:
Gustav Nyquist—Jack Roslivic—Patrik Laine
Jakub Voracek—Cole Sillinger—Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eric Robinson—Sean Kuraly—Justin Danforth
Emil Bemstrom—Brendan Gaunce—Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski—Andrew Peeke
Vladislav Gavrikov—Jake Bean
Dean Kukan—Adam Boqvist
Elvis Merzlikins will be starting for Columbus.
